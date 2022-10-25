The West & the Entire World Will Define the CCP as a Terrorist Organization

https://gnews.org/articles/488210
Summary：10/23/2022 Miles Guo: The Hu Jintao incident will prompt the West and the entire world to define the CCP as a Taliban-like terrorist organization.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.