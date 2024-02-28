Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Ukraine: Dems' Client State
channel image
Son of the Republic
648 Subscribers
14 views
Published Yesterday

◦ READ: Ukraine Worked With Democrats Against Trump In Election 2016 To Stop Putin. That Bet Backfired Badly.


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 28 February 2024

https://rumble.com/v4g75xo-a-disaster-for-this-mess-of-a-white-house-ep.-2197-02282024.html

Keywords
barack obamatreasoncorruptioncover-updeep staterussia collusionelection riggingdonald trumpdan bonginomoney launderingjoe bidenconspiracycabalspygateelection interferenceukrainerussiagateelection meddlingrussia hoaxkhazariamoney pitpuppet regimepaul sperryrussia scamclient state

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket