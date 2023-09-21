Create New Account
ThePatriotNurse: The REAL Reason People are Homeless, Broke and Shackled in Debt
Published Yesterday

Posted 27July2023:

In this informative video, Patriot Nurse discusses the decaying economy and the reality that people are losing their savings to inflation. Between miles of campers and money that's purchasing power is evaporating, we are squarely in a depression.

The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/

depressioninflationthe patriot nursedecaying economy

