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REMEMBER CHRISTIANS IN PRISONS, LIVE IN HOLINESS, OBEY AUTHORITIES, & ENCOURAGE ALL, Hebrews 13:1-25, 20260116
First Century Gospel Church HQ
First Century Gospel Church HQ
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(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

Hebrews 13

Let brotherly love continue.


2 Be not forgetful to entertain strangers: for thereby some have entertained angels unawares.


3 Remember them that are in bonds, as bound with them; and them which suffer adversity, as being yourselves also in the body.


4 Marriage is honourable in all, and the bed undefiled: but whoremongers and adulterers God will judge.


5 Let your conversation be without covetousness; and be content with such things as ye have: for he hath said, I will never leave thee, nor forsake thee.


6 So that we may boldly say, The Lord is my helper, and I will not fear what man shall do unto me.


7 Remember them which have the rule over you, who have spoken unto you the word of God: whose faith follow, considering the end of their conversation.


8 Jesus Christ the same yesterday, and to day, and for ever.


9 Be not carried about with divers and strange doctrines. For it is a good thing that the heart be established with grace; not with meats, which have not profited them that have been occupied therein.


10 We have an altar, whereof they have no right to eat which serve the tabernacle.


11 For the bodies of those beasts, whose blood is brought into the sanctuary by the high priest for sin, are burned without the camp.


12 Wherefore Jesus also, that he might sanctify the people with his own blood, suffered without the gate.


FCG Church Weekly Worship Schedule:

Sabbath: Saturday: 10:30 AM-11:30 AM (EST)

Mid-Week: Wednesday: 8:00 PM–9:00 PM (EST)

www.FCGCHURCHES.org

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch/home  

https://youtu.be/-2ZsVkFRYE4

Email: [email protected]

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fearlovebrotherfaithjudgeruleconversationmarriagewordhelphatredcontinuerememberadversitybedhonorableforgetstrangerforsakeadultererentertainwhoremongerfornicatorcovetoussupervise
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