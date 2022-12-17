Worldwide Supplier For 100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine:http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentine.html





How To Take Activated Charcoal When Taking Turpentine! - https://bit.ly/3WdyEqH

Should You Take Turpentine With Castor Oil Or Sugar? - https://bit.ly/3qIgYG5

All The Turpentine Protocol Videos: http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentinevideos.html





Turpentine Studies: http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentinestudies.html





Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html





WARNING Stop Taking Too Much Activated Charcoal When Taking Turpentine!





Activated Charcoal is a specific thing that I always recommend any take on the same days as taking Turpentine (100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine) internally to eradicate candida and parasites.





But a lot of people who take it can make the mistake of taking way too much activated charcoal and this can cause some unwanted effect which is not good, so I have created this video "WARNING Stop Taking Too Much Activated Charcoal When Taking Turpentine!" to make you aware of if you are taking too much and how you can work out the perfect dose for you when taking it.





If you want to learn all about everything mentioned above make sure to watch this video from start to finish!





My Turpentine Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/pineoil





Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan





Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS





The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY





The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz





The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno