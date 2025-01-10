Unpopular Opinion: California Fire Insurance Adjusters Deserve a RAISE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The insurance adjusters evaluating fire risk at State Farm, who canceled policies in the Pacific Palisades, are easy to demonize, but considering the fact that the California insurance commission did not allow them to raise rate commensurate with the risk, they decided to cancel policies and flee the state. They all deserve raises.