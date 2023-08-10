I’ll be uploading more videos as soon as possible and returning to the usual upload schedule. Next up; Liberal (leftist) Teens vs Conservative Parents. Thank you as always for watching and let me know in the comments below if this video actually got reccomended to you. I don’t expect this video to get any views, definately not more than about 20 or so, but we’ll see what the YouTube algorithm is like today.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.