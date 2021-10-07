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New Testament Hidden Message
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120 views • October 07, 2021
Judah = I Will Praise the LORD
Ruben = He Has Looked on Me
Gad = Given Good Fortune
Asher = Happy am I
Naphtali = My Wrestling
Manasseh = Making Me to Forget
Simeon = God Hears Me
Levi = Attached to Me
Issachar = Purchased Me
Zebulum = Dwelling
Joseph = God Will Add to Me
Benjamin = Son of His Right Hand
All together: "I will praise the LORD for He has looked on me and given goo fortune, Happy am I because my wrestling God is making me to forget. God hears me and is attached to me. He has purchased me a dwelling and God will add to me the Son of His right hand."
Please share, like, and subscribe! God bless!
Ruben = He Has Looked on Me
Gad = Given Good Fortune
Asher = Happy am I
Naphtali = My Wrestling
Manasseh = Making Me to Forget
Simeon = God Hears Me
Levi = Attached to Me
Issachar = Purchased Me
Zebulum = Dwelling
Joseph = God Will Add to Me
Benjamin = Son of His Right Hand
All together: "I will praise the LORD for He has looked on me and given goo fortune, Happy am I because my wrestling God is making me to forget. God hears me and is attached to me. He has purchased me a dwelling and God will add to me the Son of His right hand."
Please share, like, and subscribe! God bless!
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