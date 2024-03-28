Russia 'Smashes' Kyiv's Incursion Plot Amid Moscow Attack Fury; Mega Missile Roar Near Belgorod

Ukraine has once again provoked Russia amid tensions over the Moscow massacre. According to the Russian Defence Ministry, Ukraine's fresh invasion plan has been foiled. Grad MLRS crews decimated positions in Ukrainian territory bordering the Belgorod region. Ukrainian troops were plotting another incursion
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.