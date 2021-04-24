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Happy Birthday AMW! 27 Years online
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1 view • April 24, 2021
Happy Birthday Amightywind Ministry and Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu!
We welcome you to join with us in this amazing 30 day celebration starting April 4 2021. If you want to send a video you can go to the website and click on the contacts button and send it through. If you want to keep your video private please mention it and don't worry it will remain private.
We welcome you to join with us in this amazing 30 day celebration starting April 4 2021. If you want to send a video you can go to the website and click on the contacts button and send it through. If you want to keep your video private please mention it and don't worry it will remain private.
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