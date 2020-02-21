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GIMME A DRINK
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45 views • February 21, 2020
GIMME A DRINK
This pile of stuff will be capable of producing 3-4 gallons a day of 99.997% pure H2O (water + trace inert gasses) with the help of the free sun/son. The sun is the device’s only moving part. Detoxing from the world we inherited with a wilderness water farm is a deliberate act of common sense, self-defense, and survival. My father always maintained a large workshop and I was his interested kid. From dog houses to go-carts to cutting boards, I was his little protégé. Thanks forever Dad! If this device helps only 1 person, it was all worth it.
This pile of stuff will be capable of producing 3-4 gallons a day of 99.997% pure H2O (water + trace inert gasses) with the help of the free sun/son. The sun is the device’s only moving part. Detoxing from the world we inherited with a wilderness water farm is a deliberate act of common sense, self-defense, and survival. My father always maintained a large workshop and I was his interested kid. From dog houses to go-carts to cutting boards, I was his little protégé. Thanks forever Dad! If this device helps only 1 person, it was all worth it.
Keywords
chemtrailsclimate changegeoengineeringglobal warmingblack opsdeep stateweather warfarestratospheric aerosol injectionwellevidencecrimes against humanityeugenicswater purificationcovert operationscontrailsfull spectrum dominanceaircraftflight trackeratmospheric aerosol injectionnanoparticlesdistilled water
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