Babylon is fallen: satan's temple inside the Vatican

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to R$E Productions / David Bass





A wonderful exposé from David Bass on satan living inside the Vatican.





https://abcnews.go.com/Travel/chief-exorcist-rev-gabriele-amorth-devil-vatican/story?id=10073040





Email: email pastor Craig at [email protected]