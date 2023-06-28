War Preparations? Russian Diplomats Removed From USA

A Russian government passenger aircraft has flown to Washington DC, Houston, and Chicago to remove Russian diplomats from America and transport them back to Moscow. Great Britain’s iNews reported that the Russian airliner is part of the Kremlin’s special flight squadron used to transport Vladimir Putin and important Russian government officials.





According to iNews, the flight departed Moscow at 9:27 GMT on Tuesday and took an obscure route avoiding EU airspace. A US State Department spokesperson confirmed to iNews that the flight’s purpose was to bring Russian diplomats in America back to Russia.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 6/28/23





