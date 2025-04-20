Ethiopia Easter Celebrations from Bole Medhane Alem Cathedral in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

Easter Celebrations from Bole Medhane Alem Cathedral in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

“Kristos tensae! Be’egziabher yimesgen!”

more about Ethiopia

In the Church of Our Lady Mary of Zion in Aksum, Ethiopia, a chapel supposedly houses the Ark of the Covenant. The Ethiopian Orthodox Church believes that the Ark is so sacred that only its appointed virgin monk guardian is allowed to see it. No one else, including the high priest, is permitted to approach it. The guardian, who is also a monk, serves the Ark until he appoints his successor before his death.

Here's an article about the history of the Ark supposed in Ethiopia story. There's many other detailed articles out there:

Christians in Ethiopia never saw ‘Ark of the Covenant’ they died for

