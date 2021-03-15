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Mr TruthBomb: The Deep State War Part 5 - Pizzagate [15.03.2021]
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229 views • March 15, 2021
In this video we will look at information the mainstream media did not show the public in the ‘Pizzagate’ case. #SAVETHECHILDREN
Hint: Research Frazzledrip
"Do you know what Frazzledrip is? [+ Adrenochrome]" [1:59 min]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5z7OWQ0bFzj9/
MrTruthBomb is on
Gab: @MrTruthBomb
https://gab.com/MrTruthBomb
Twitter: @TruthbombMr
Parler: @MrTruthBomb
https://parler.com/profile/MrTruthBomb/posts
Mr TruthBomb is now on BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/video/0mPDtGAbE5kn/
Find Mr TruthBomb on Rumble : https://rumble.com/vayx3p-election-deception-a-film-by-mr-truthbomb.html
Mr TruthBomb is not monetised to allow the best content possible for my subscribers.
References:
-https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/23561-ht
tps://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/50332
-https://wikileaks.org/gifiles/docs/18/18817_re-headcount-for-pizza-.html
-https://www.quora.com/What-is-the-deep-dark-web-and-how-do-you-access-it
-https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Handkerchief_code
-http://www.showbiz411.com/2014/11/15/shock-doc-about-sexual-molestation-tries-the-bryan-singer-case-implicates-others
-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sLgNm_ay4Sk (60 Minutes interviews alleged ritual abuse survivor)
-https://archive.is/uq4oF
https://www.martingeddes.com
-https://www.buzzfeed.com/ellievhall/found-the-elusive-man-at-the-heart-of-the-hollywood-sex-abus?utm_term=.uqdE5Pd4q1#.gavdyPOng3
-http://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/bryan-singer-sex-abuse-case-699828
-http://www.salem-news.com/articles/december292012/boys-town-scandal-tk.php
-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ttT6FrMosBk
-https://web.archive.org/web/20040213191932/http://www.sauduction.com/12issue.html
-http://www.nbcwashington.com/news/local/Federal-Local-Authorities-Investigate-Possible-Human-Trafficking-at-Diplomatic-Compound-in-Virginia-205653811.html
-https://www.washingtonpost.com/morning-mix/wp/2014
-http://www.washingtoncitypaper.com/news/article/20842321/the-consequences-of-pizza-gate-are-real-at-comet-ping-pong
-http://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/370439/Jimmy-Savile-was-part-of-satanic-ring
-http://www.nytimes.com/2015/09/21/world/asia/us-soldiers-told-to-ignore-afghan-allies-abuse-of-boys.html?_r=3
-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IkUfMeAlVeE
-http://time.com/2974381/england-land-of-royals-tea-and-horrific-pedophilia-coverups/
-http://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/u-n-report-vatican-policies-allowed-priests-rape-children-n22531
-http://articles.latimes.com/1987-06-19/news/mn-5030_1_unicef-director
-http://www.apnewsarchive.com/1988/Sixteen-People-Sentenced-In-Child-Sex-Scandal/id-c63b59a1ee2aba1ce05c469110a7338a
-https://archive.fo/ge7Ip#selection-4377.72-4377.373
-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qR0PYzPpTq4
-https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/47943
-https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/54545
-https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/New_Life_Children%27s_Refuge_case
-https://wikileaks.org/clinton-emails/emailid/3741
-https://wikileaks.org/gifiles/docs/32/323249_-os-haiti-us-legal-adviser-to-u-s-haiti-missionaries.html
-http://www.nytimes.com/2010/02/12/world/americas/12haiti.html
-https://wikileaks.org/clinton-emails/emailid/3776
-http://harvardhrj.com/wp-content/uploads/2009/09/King.pdf
-http://www.gq.com/gallery/50-most-powerful-people-in-washington-dc
-http://correctrecord.org/
-https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/27890#efmAKgALR
-http://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?13941306270
-https://www.reddit.com/r/IAmA/comments/1jctbp/i_am_performance_artist_marina_abramovic_ask_me/
-https://archive.fo/vddrO
-https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dennis_Hastert
-https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/48488
(I will add any missing contact details and references for this video after I initially upload it)
The Mr TruthBomb channel is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the channel is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant decisions be it investment or otherwise.
Hint: Research Frazzledrip
"Do you know what Frazzledrip is? [+ Adrenochrome]" [1:59 min]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5z7OWQ0bFzj9/
MrTruthBomb is on
Gab: @MrTruthBomb
https://gab.com/MrTruthBomb
Twitter: @TruthbombMr
Parler: @MrTruthBomb
https://parler.com/profile/MrTruthBomb/posts
Mr TruthBomb is now on BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/video/0mPDtGAbE5kn/
Find Mr TruthBomb on Rumble : https://rumble.com/vayx3p-election-deception-a-film-by-mr-truthbomb.html
Mr TruthBomb is not monetised to allow the best content possible for my subscribers.
References:
-https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/23561-ht
tps://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/50332
-https://wikileaks.org/gifiles/docs/18/18817_re-headcount-for-pizza-.html
-https://www.quora.com/What-is-the-deep-dark-web-and-how-do-you-access-it
-https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Handkerchief_code
-http://www.showbiz411.com/2014/11/15/shock-doc-about-sexual-molestation-tries-the-bryan-singer-case-implicates-others
-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sLgNm_ay4Sk (60 Minutes interviews alleged ritual abuse survivor)
-https://archive.is/uq4oF
https://www.martingeddes.com
-https://www.buzzfeed.com/ellievhall/found-the-elusive-man-at-the-heart-of-the-hollywood-sex-abus?utm_term=.uqdE5Pd4q1#.gavdyPOng3
-http://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/bryan-singer-sex-abuse-case-699828
-http://www.salem-news.com/articles/december292012/boys-town-scandal-tk.php
-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ttT6FrMosBk
-https://web.archive.org/web/20040213191932/http://www.sauduction.com/12issue.html
-http://www.nbcwashington.com/news/local/Federal-Local-Authorities-Investigate-Possible-Human-Trafficking-at-Diplomatic-Compound-in-Virginia-205653811.html
-https://www.washingtonpost.com/morning-mix/wp/2014
-http://www.washingtoncitypaper.com/news/article/20842321/the-consequences-of-pizza-gate-are-real-at-comet-ping-pong
-http://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/370439/Jimmy-Savile-was-part-of-satanic-ring
-http://www.nytimes.com/2015/09/21/world/asia/us-soldiers-told-to-ignore-afghan-allies-abuse-of-boys.html?_r=3
-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IkUfMeAlVeE
-http://time.com/2974381/england-land-of-royals-tea-and-horrific-pedophilia-coverups/
-http://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/u-n-report-vatican-policies-allowed-priests-rape-children-n22531
-http://articles.latimes.com/1987-06-19/news/mn-5030_1_unicef-director
-http://www.apnewsarchive.com/1988/Sixteen-People-Sentenced-In-Child-Sex-Scandal/id-c63b59a1ee2aba1ce05c469110a7338a
-https://archive.fo/ge7Ip#selection-4377.72-4377.373
-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qR0PYzPpTq4
-https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/47943
-https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/54545
-https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/New_Life_Children%27s_Refuge_case
-https://wikileaks.org/clinton-emails/emailid/3741
-https://wikileaks.org/gifiles/docs/32/323249_-os-haiti-us-legal-adviser-to-u-s-haiti-missionaries.html
-http://www.nytimes.com/2010/02/12/world/americas/12haiti.html
-https://wikileaks.org/clinton-emails/emailid/3776
-http://harvardhrj.com/wp-content/uploads/2009/09/King.pdf
-http://www.gq.com/gallery/50-most-powerful-people-in-washington-dc
-http://correctrecord.org/
-https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/27890#efmAKgALR
-http://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?13941306270
-https://www.reddit.com/r/IAmA/comments/1jctbp/i_am_performance_artist_marina_abramovic_ask_me/
-https://archive.fo/vddrO
-https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dennis_Hastert
-https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/48488
(I will add any missing contact details and references for this video after I initially upload it)
The Mr TruthBomb channel is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the channel is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant decisions be it investment or otherwise.
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