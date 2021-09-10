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" FILTER " COVID-19 out of your blood. (NEW Pentagon Non-Vaccine Technology)
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1366 views • September 10, 2021
The goal is to have no vaccines in the future. Our bodies own antibodies will be able to hunt and destroy any virus in less than 60 days. Thanks to the U.S. Pentagon's department of science "DARPA".
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