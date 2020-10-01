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Cryptocurrency 666 System Using Body Activity Data
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60 views • October 01, 2020
WO2020060606 - CRYPTOCURRENCY SYSTEM USING BODY ACTIVITY DATA
Microsoft has patented a cryptocurrency mining system that leverages human activities, including brain waves and body heat, when performing online tasks such as using search engines, chatbots, and reading ads. “A user can solve the computationally difficult problem unconsciously,” the patent reads.
https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606&;_cid=P22-KFR5I8-91026-1
Microsoft has patented a cryptocurrency mining system that leverages human activities, including brain waves and body heat, when performing online tasks such as using search engines, chatbots, and reading ads. “A user can solve the computationally difficult problem unconsciously,” the patent reads.
https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606&;_cid=P22-KFR5I8-91026-1
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