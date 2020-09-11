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Mid-Week (USA Wed) Live UFO Topics & Vid Analysis -TPOM ET vids+ Guardian solved] - OT Chan Live#310
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18 views • September 11, 2020
#DREAMTEAM #THIRDPHASEOFMOON #ALIENS #UFOS
Topics:
1) FAA5165 Plane again Update 2 - new solution final solution
2) Balloon Madness on FB UFO groups still ongoing
3) Thirdphaseofmoon a look at possible cloud looking like a UAP
and Balloon bundle dropping smaller weight balloons as they pop
and more.
4) TPOM pushing various aliens as unsolved
skinnyBob, Guardian and Reed
1 hour to 30min break downs on each done by Paul.
Guardian UFO video is solved by Paul. and maybe the first one
to come up with a real solution what we are looking at.
a) First up Guardian UFO
b) second video on Skinny Bob.. Paul re-caps things and shares
a link to the full debunk hes already done for it.
including new info on animatronics puppets, latex masks on people and
MoCap. motion capture.
c) third video on Jonathan Reed UFO and Alien body video.
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr) cheers Paul.
*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
https://www.patreon.com/theouttherechannel
Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here
( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item
which goes towards production costs)
https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/
Thanks to the Following
Paul S. (Music)
Free Music Archive (creative commons music)
Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3
sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2
Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3
Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit.
ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
Topics:
1) FAA5165 Plane again Update 2 - new solution final solution
2) Balloon Madness on FB UFO groups still ongoing
3) Thirdphaseofmoon a look at possible cloud looking like a UAP
and Balloon bundle dropping smaller weight balloons as they pop
and more.
4) TPOM pushing various aliens as unsolved
skinnyBob, Guardian and Reed
1 hour to 30min break downs on each done by Paul.
Guardian UFO video is solved by Paul. and maybe the first one
to come up with a real solution what we are looking at.
a) First up Guardian UFO
b) second video on Skinny Bob.. Paul re-caps things and shares
a link to the full debunk hes already done for it.
including new info on animatronics puppets, latex masks on people and
MoCap. motion capture.
c) third video on Jonathan Reed UFO and Alien body video.
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr) cheers Paul.
*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
https://www.patreon.com/theouttherechannel
Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here
( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item
which goes towards production costs)
https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/
Thanks to the Following
Paul S. (Music)
Free Music Archive (creative commons music)
Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3
sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2
Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3
Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit.
ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
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