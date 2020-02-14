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Harvard And Yale Under Probe Over Foreign Funding
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7 views • February 14, 2020
The US Department of Education has launched investigations into ivy league schools, Harvard and Yale universities over suspicions they received funds from foreign countries, including Saudi Arabia and China, but never disclosed them. The US govt said the elite schools did not fully report hundreds of millions of dollars in foreign gifts and contracts. Under US law, universities are required to report all gifts and contracts from foreign sources that exceed $250,000. Harvard and Yale are yet to respond to the developments.
Check out the editorji website for more news: https://www.editorji.com/
Check out the editorji website for more news: https://www.editorji.com/
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