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Duidelijke Taal (lil kleine diss)
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14 views • March 16, 2022
Dutch (Nederlands): Re-upload van mijn track Duidelijke Taal (lil kleine diss). Een Nederlandse rap track en foto slideshow waarin ik zeg waarom Swagger en Mumble rap en rappers Wack zijn en waarom Lil kleine een wacke rapper is.
En re-upload omdat deze track sinds vandaag (tijdelijk?) door YT geblokt is vanwege ''Intimidatie'' en ''Cyber-Pesten''. Waar ik een klacht tegen heb ingediend, die nog loopt.
En re-upload omdat deze track sinds vandaag (tijdelijk?) door YT geblokt is vanwege ''Intimidatie'' en ''Cyber-Pesten''. Waar ik een klacht tegen heb ingediend, die nog loopt.
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