Proof that we can move mountains when we work together!! Thank you so much to all of you! Especially brave whistleblowers like @called_out_DHS and @taraleerodas 🙏🏽 a few hours left!!
truthtrench.org/defendthechildren
www.washingtonexaminer.com/policy/immigration/senators-threaten-biden-rule-vetting-sponsors-immigrant-children
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.