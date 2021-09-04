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Dr. Campra emits an official response to individuals who try to discredit the validity of his analysis of the Pfizer vial
ORWELL CITY
ORWELL CITY
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More information: https://www.orwell.city/2021/09/official-response.html

Since Dr. Pablo Campra published the official preliminary report of the analysis he carried out on a Pfizer vaccination vial, the attacks against him and La Quinta Columna haven't ceased. Certain individuals and groups have gone to great lengths to discredit his work, even arguing that what he has found 'isn't graphene oxide but polyethylene glycol.'

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5gtranshumanismexperimental vaccinesgraphenemagnetgatela quinta columnagraphene oxideorwell city
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