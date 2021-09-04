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Dr. Campra emits an official response to individuals who try to discredit the validity of his analysis of the Pfizer vial
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113 views • September 04, 2021
More information: https://www.orwell.city/2021/09/official-response.html
Since Dr. Pablo Campra published the official preliminary report of the analysis he carried out on a Pfizer vaccination vial, the attacks against him and La Quinta Columna haven't ceased. Certain individuals and groups have gone to great lengths to discredit his work, even arguing that what he has found 'isn't graphene oxide but polyethylene glycol.'
If you like the videos I subtitle and the content I post everyday on Orwell City, consider donating a small amount. Your support is always more than appreciated: https://donorbox.org/orwell-city
Since Dr. Pablo Campra published the official preliminary report of the analysis he carried out on a Pfizer vaccination vial, the attacks against him and La Quinta Columna haven't ceased. Certain individuals and groups have gone to great lengths to discredit his work, even arguing that what he has found 'isn't graphene oxide but polyethylene glycol.'
If you like the videos I subtitle and the content I post everyday on Orwell City, consider donating a small amount. Your support is always more than appreciated: https://donorbox.org/orwell-city
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