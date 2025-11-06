The transformation of the heart.

From: What Mark chapter 7 verses 21 through 23 state, “For from within, out of the heart of man, come evil thoughts, fornication, theft, murder, adultery, coveting, wickedness, deceit, licentiousness, envy, slander, pride, foolishness. All these evils come from within, and they defile a man.”

To: What Acts chapter 16 verse 14 states, “One who heard us was a woman named Lydia, from the city of thyatira, a seller of purple goods, who was a worshiper of God. The Lord opened her heart to give heed to what was said by Paul.” That's it. Have a great day.