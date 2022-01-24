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Biden Administrations Ukraine Freak-Out - Pretense For War - (NO WAR - Only NATO & US Led Bi-Partisan Propaganda on the MSM) 012422
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10 views • January 24, 2022
We must Stop the NATO & US Led WAR before it begins. We can't believe the lies that the MSM gives us.
From Ron Paul Liberty Report 012422
The Biden Administration, followed by lapdog UK, appears determined to ratchet up tensions in Ukraine to the point where war is inevitable. From the publicity stunt of evacuating the US Embassy in Kiev to - laughably - accusing Moscow of planning a Ukraine coup, a Biden Administration sinking in public opinion quicksand appears to be grasping for the war option. But...even Ukraine is putting on the brakes!
My name is Cynthia and this channel is to provide access to share information and videos to more people. None of these videos belong to me, all found somewhere else. This video may have an important message as I or others may be interested in knowing about or may find important or controversial. You are encouraged to do your own research, not from the MSM that push their agenda. Review the evidence, go to the original sources, find the answers somewhere else, to come to your own conclusions. I am not held responsible for anything you might see or hear, your consciousness is. Stand up for your rights, as a free American or you will lose those rights.
From Ron Paul Liberty Report 012422
The Biden Administration, followed by lapdog UK, appears determined to ratchet up tensions in Ukraine to the point where war is inevitable. From the publicity stunt of evacuating the US Embassy in Kiev to - laughably - accusing Moscow of planning a Ukraine coup, a Biden Administration sinking in public opinion quicksand appears to be grasping for the war option. But...even Ukraine is putting on the brakes!
My name is Cynthia and this channel is to provide access to share information and videos to more people. None of these videos belong to me, all found somewhere else. This video may have an important message as I or others may be interested in knowing about or may find important or controversial. You are encouraged to do your own research, not from the MSM that push their agenda. Review the evidence, go to the original sources, find the answers somewhere else, to come to your own conclusions. I am not held responsible for anything you might see or hear, your consciousness is. Stand up for your rights, as a free American or you will lose those rights.
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