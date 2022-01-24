Biden Administrations Ukraine Freak-Out - Pretense For War - (NO WAR - Only NATO & US Led Bi-Partisan Propaganda on the MSM) 012422

We must Stop the NATO & US Led WAR before it begins. We can't believe the lies that the MSM gives us.

From Ron Paul Liberty Report 012422

The Biden Administration, followed by lapdog UK, appears determined to ratchet up tensions in Ukraine to the point where war is inevitable. From the publicity stunt of evacuating the US Embassy in Kiev to - laughably - accusing Moscow of planning a Ukraine coup, a Biden Administration sinking in public opinion quicksand appears to be grasping for the war option. But...even Ukraine is putting on the brakes!



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