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UFOs and 'Extraterrestrial Life' Agenda Exposed in 10 Minutes A Warning to Humanity!
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214 views • January 20, 2022
[18.01.2022] Ever wondered why the entire world is being bombarded with UFO documentaries and supposed "Extraterrestrial Life" insiders from the American government? Also wondered why social media companies and YouTube appear to be boosting and recommending such content since 2016 to brainwash the masses with gatekeeper content as well as government psyops?
This video from 2010 will explain why.
Original 2 million views version (has some audio muted) https://youtu.be/EyuyeIVbwOM
Xendrius UFO Documentary (10:58 min]
2,872,348 viewsMay 9, 2010
https://youtu.be/EyuyeIVbwOM
The Satanic Illuminati explained: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zxSTT5...
This is a short video just showing some evidence that UFOs is a satanic Illuminati conspiracy. The orbs are demons, the machines are man made. There are no extraterrestrial biological beings visiting us. I used to believe that for many years, until I did some proper research and investigated the occult.
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Xendrius Description
History, politics, religion, conspiracy facts, prophecy and how it's all connected. This channel has some of the most important videos will ever find. I started my research in 2008 - and you too can spend 4000 hours researching history, lectures, documentaries, interviews, or you can spend a few hours reading the book "Pawns in the Game" by William Guy Carr, explains what the human race is up against.
I am mostly known for the "Conspiritus" and "Demon Magicians" videos, but YouTube is secretly hiding those videos from search results since 2016.
YouTube has downranked and shadowbanned and in many cases banned 99% of journalists on YouTube that contradict the "project mockingbird" propaganda network (CNN, MSNBC, NYT, WP, FOX etc).
Facts are now treated as disinformation on YouTube (state media) while propaganda and misinformation is called "authoritative" news and promoted by YouTube and Google by 10000%.
The age of disinformation is here. The internet died circa 2016.
Location: Sweden
Joined Nov 1, 2008
104,596,410 views
https://www.youtube.com/c/Xendrius/about
https://twitter.com/XendriusRe
--
You can find all my videos here https://tinyurl.com/4mhmvesf
(YouTube is run by people who traded their souls for money).
4,114 views Premiered 12 hours ago
Xendrius
318K subscribers
https://youtu.be/ChGEPgkMQjE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyX8H5paMpxF9u9tAXW7vTQ
This video from 2010 will explain why.
Original 2 million views version (has some audio muted) https://youtu.be/EyuyeIVbwOM
Xendrius UFO Documentary (10:58 min]
2,872,348 viewsMay 9, 2010
https://youtu.be/EyuyeIVbwOM
The Satanic Illuminati explained: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zxSTT5...
This is a short video just showing some evidence that UFOs is a satanic Illuminati conspiracy. The orbs are demons, the machines are man made. There are no extraterrestrial biological beings visiting us. I used to believe that for many years, until I did some proper research and investigated the occult.
--
Xendrius Description
History, politics, religion, conspiracy facts, prophecy and how it's all connected. This channel has some of the most important videos will ever find. I started my research in 2008 - and you too can spend 4000 hours researching history, lectures, documentaries, interviews, or you can spend a few hours reading the book "Pawns in the Game" by William Guy Carr, explains what the human race is up against.
I am mostly known for the "Conspiritus" and "Demon Magicians" videos, but YouTube is secretly hiding those videos from search results since 2016.
YouTube has downranked and shadowbanned and in many cases banned 99% of journalists on YouTube that contradict the "project mockingbird" propaganda network (CNN, MSNBC, NYT, WP, FOX etc).
Facts are now treated as disinformation on YouTube (state media) while propaganda and misinformation is called "authoritative" news and promoted by YouTube and Google by 10000%.
The age of disinformation is here. The internet died circa 2016.
Location: Sweden
Joined Nov 1, 2008
104,596,410 views
https://www.youtube.com/c/Xendrius/about
https://twitter.com/XendriusRe
--
You can find all my videos here https://tinyurl.com/4mhmvesf
(YouTube is run by people who traded their souls for money).
4,114 views Premiered 12 hours ago
Xendrius
318K subscribers
https://youtu.be/ChGEPgkMQjE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyX8H5paMpxF9u9tAXW7vTQ
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