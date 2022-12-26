This Is the Best Method To Get Grazing Animals Moving

Did you know that grazing animals can’t be steadily kept in one
pasture? 🐄
In this video, Blaine Hitzfield, who oversees daily marketing and distribution activities at Seven Sons, talks about how they do it by following ecological principles inspired by nature. 🌱
According to Blaine, they make sure that their animals never stay in one place for too long to AVOID over-grazing a particular pasture, as it may increase soil impaction and other issues. 👀
Check out the website in my profile to learn more.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.