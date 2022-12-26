Create New Account
This Is the Best Method To Get Grazing Animals Moving
Finding Genius Podcast
Published 15 hours ago

Did you know that grazing animals can’t be steadily kept in one pasture? 🐄
In this video, Blaine Hitzfield, who oversees daily marketing and distribution activities at Seven Sons, talks about how they do it by following ecological principles inspired by nature. 🌱

According to Blaine, they make sure that their animals never stay in one place for too long to AVOID over-grazing a particular pasture, as it may increase soil impaction and other issues. 👀

