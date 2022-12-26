This Is the Best Method To Get Grazing Animals Moving

Did you know that grazing animals can’t be steadily kept in one pasture? 🐄

In this video, Blaine Hitzfield, who oversees daily marketing and distribution activities at Seven Sons, talks about how they do it by following ecological principles inspired by nature. 🌱



According to Blaine, they make sure that their animals never stay in one place for too long to AVOID over-grazing a particular pasture, as it may increase soil impaction and other issues. 👀



