Joe Oltmann Untamed | Vince Lanci & Peter Ticktin | Pipe Bomb, AI Bubble, Tina Peters | 12.4.25

Joe Oltmann Untamed tackles the explosive arrest of Brian Cole, the Virginia man accused of planting pipe bombs near the U.S. Capitol on January 5, 2021, just before the January 6 riots. With fresh updates from Fox News and eyewitness video of the Woodbridge standoff, we’ll dive into the FBI’s five-year investigation, the $500,000 reward, and Cole’s alleged anarchist ties, as reported by the Daily Mail. Plus, we’ll slam Colorado Governor Jared Polis, dubbed a “SLEAZEBAG” by President Trump on Truth Social, for his role in the ongoing Tina Peters saga.

Financial expert Vince Lanci joins us to unpack the silver market’s wild 83.52% yearly surge, and the looming AI bubble threatening U.S. equities. With 30 years in commodities and his acclaimed GoldFix newsletter, Vince will share battle-tested strategies from Echobay Partners to navigate U.S. policy impacts and China’s silver supply crunch. Don’t miss his take on whether the AI boom mirrors the dot-com bust, backed by BlackRock data and Yahoo Finance’s “air pocket” warning.

We welcome Peter Ticktin for a Tina Peters update, exploring her legal battle with new documents like the BOP’s transfer request and an emergency motion for bond release due to her mother’s life-threatening injuries. From his bold call for the 101st Airborne to free Peters to challenging Colorado’s justice system, Ticktin’s decades of legal prowess shine. With the court backlog and Polis’ stance in focus, we’ll grill him on strategy and evidence. Stay untamed—truth awaits!





