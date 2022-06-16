What’s Happening At The Southern Border Is Impossible To Comprehend

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The Alex Jones Show with Owen Shroyer.
Owen Shroyer breaks down the utter chaos taking place at the U.S. southern border under Biden's watch.
Super Summer Sale!
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