Charlie Kirk and Erika Lane Frantzve: A Very Catholic CIA PsyOp

SR 2025-09-22 #218

Johnny Cirucci Special Report #218: 22 September 2025

Topic list:

* Erika Lane Frantzve’s inexplicable skyrocket into glamor.

* What do Olivia Culpo, the McCaffery family and Erika Lane Frantzve-Kirk all have in common?

* Erika Lane Frantzve’s military connections.

* Jerry Falwell No. 2: a literal “cuck” AND MORE!

* The OTHER “Ruth Graham”.

* “Fellows” of “FalKirk”

* The Kirks are even MORE rich now.

* Duping Delight

* The weirdness of the Kirk relationships with their children.

* “Episcopalian”

* All of these BIG name people say: “THE JOOOS GOT CHARLIE!”

* Ilhan Omar CAN’T be this stupid...but maybe she is.

* Afro-Egyptian and white baby-mommas.

* Charlie Kirk needed a Joootervention!

* What does ANOTHER angle on the “Kirk assassination” tell us?

* What does Jim Breuer think?

* Johnny forced to change his gender views!

_____________________

