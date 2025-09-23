Charlie Kirk and Erika Lane Frantzve: A Very Catholic CIA PsyOp

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SR 2025-09-22 #218
Johnny Cirucci Special Report #218: 22 September 2025
Topic list:
* Erika Lane Frantzve’s inexplicable skyrocket into glamor.
* What do Olivia Culpo, the McCaffery family and Erika Lane Frantzve-Kirk all have in common?
* Erika Lane Frantzve’s military connections.
* Jerry Falwell No. 2: a literal “cuck” AND MORE!
* The OTHER “Ruth Graham”.
* “Fellows” of “FalKirk”
* The Kirks are even MORE rich now.
* Duping Delight
* The weirdness of the Kirk relationships with their children.
* “Episcopalian”
* All of these BIG name people say: “THE JOOOS GOT CHARLIE!”
* Ilhan Omar CAN’T be this stupid...but maybe she is.
* Afro-Egyptian and white baby-mommas.
* Charlie Kirk needed a Joootervention!
* What does ANOTHER angle on the “Kirk assassination” tell us?
* What does Jim Breuer think?
* Johnny forced to change his gender views!
_____________________
SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/
GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6
coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/
Catch Johnny’s live broadcasts on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/Johnny_Cirucci
Johnny’s BANNED from YouTube Audio/Video Hubs:
·
Odysee (also LIVE):
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4
·
Rumble (also LIVE):
https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising
·
BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/
·
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci
·
UGETube
https://ugetube.com/@Johnny_Cirucci
CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/
Resistance Rising on Telegram
https://t.me/+DtRMAQ-tXGtlNTVh
The Flying Monkey’s Roost on Telegram
https://t.me/+CJZReNdtGCI0NTM5