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Four Canadian doctors die within days of the 4th dose of the COVID-19 vaccine
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1642 views • July 25, 2022

The article is posted here:

https://www.hollywoodlanews.com/canadian-doctors-dead-after-booster/

The article notes:

Three of the doctors are from the same hospital system — Trillium Health, which serves Mississauga and western Toronto in the Canadian province of Ontario.

The deceased are:

Dr Paul D. Hannam, died July 16, (2022)
Dr. Lorne E. Segall, died July 17, (2022)
Dr. Stephen W. McKenzie, died July 18, (2022)
Dr. Jakub T. Sawicki, died on or before July 21, (2022)
The last three listed are from Trillium, while Doctor Hannam worked as an emergency medicine physician at North York General Hospital in Toronto.

The province of Ontario started recommending the 2nd booster shots on July 13 and made them available on July 14, (2022).

cbc.ca/news/canada/toronto/ontario-covid-19-booster-shots-fourth-dose-vaccine-1.6519648

Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News

Keywords
deathsvaxxdr paul d hannamdr lorne e segalldr stephen w mckenziedr jakub t sawicki
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