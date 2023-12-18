Create New Account
Artificial Intelligence Revolution: Maverick News Special Broadcast
Maverick News
Published 16 hours ago

Maverick News Top Stories:

* Artificial Intelligence: Special Broadcast.


Leaders in the field of Artificial Intelligence are promoting the coming benefits of A.I. and AGI, but are also sounding the alarm on the unfolding AI Revolution. In fact some are already declaring AI a new "life form" and say the world as we know has already changed in fundamental ways and will never be the same again.


Join Maverick News for this special group discussion and call in show: "

Artificial Intelligence: Revolution"


Plus today's top stories:


With:

Rick Walker, Brendan Kennedy, and Ian Nunn.


