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Outer Range (2022) S1E1 - Part 2: Piano Stargates in Media
The Open Scroll
The Open Scroll
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96 views • May 14, 2022
This is the second installment in a series that shines the light on the ritual exploitation of a piano code in media productions. The piano is being featured in connection with wormholes or stargates between realms or times, and in contexts that are the domain of the time god Janus. In this second installment, we're going to show you an example from the Amazon series, Outer Range, from 2022.

Find a full HD version for streaming or downloading here:
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/PianoStargateMedia_2.mp4

Find the "playlist" for this piano stargates code series here:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm#pianoCode

Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm

Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm

Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
Keywords
symbolismstargateouter rangebrolin
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