Jan 6: Masked man w/Earpiece & Walkie Talkie not charged for this!

On Jan. 6th, a masked man wearing an earpiece and walkie-talkie was caught on video removing a glass window from the capitol. When he realized he was being recorded, he pushed another man and blamed him. He has not been added to the FBI's most wanted list, arrested, or charged.
#FedSurrection
https://twitter.com/texan_maga/status/1672973014080659457?s=20
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.