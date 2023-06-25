Create New Account
Jan 6: Masked man w/Earpiece & Walkie Talkie not charged for this!
GalacticStorm
Published 17 hours ago

On Jan. 6th, a masked man wearing an earpiece and walkie-talkie was caught on video removing a glass window from the capitol. When he realized he was being recorded, he pushed another man and blamed him. He has not been added to the FBI's most wanted list, arrested, or charged.


#FedSurrection


https://twitter.com/texan_maga/status/1672973014080659457?s=20

Keywords
false flagfbimccarthyj6fedsurrectionjan 6 capitolrelease the tapes

