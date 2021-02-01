Beyond the Matrix with Covid 19+

Unwilling to wear a ‘face diaper’, as he calls it, to board a plane from the UK to the U.S., conspiracy historian David Icke could not personally be on stage at the Red Pill Expo 2020 Jekyll Island, so it was arranged for him to connect by Internet video. As expected, questions from the audience all related to the pandemic theater: Who is behind it? Why are they doing it? What lies ahead if they succeed? How can it be defeated? You will see why David has earned his controversial status and why his global tours are sold out sometimes only hours of being announced. This is because he is a brilliant communicator but also because his predictions for which he was ridiculed in the past have come to pass exactly as he said. 2020 Oct 10 – Source: Red Pill University//BitTube



Jon Rappoport, speaking by video from his home in California to the Red Pill Expo 2020 on Jekyll Island, Georgia, conducts a mental guided tour through the house of mirrors called COVID-19. Images are everywhere, but most of them are fake and merely reflections and distortions of reality; fake science, fake news, fake statistical data, fake computer models, fake predictions, fake diagnostic tests, fake treatments, fake death certificates, and fake solutions. Jon concludes: It’s a cover story to conceal the true agenda, which is to collapse the economy and force the population into dependance on the state so they can be ruled with an iron by a technocratic dictatorship. 2020 October 10 – Source: Red Pill University/BitTube



Andrew Kaufman, MD, addresses the Red Pill Expo 2020 Jekyll Island and conducts what amounts to a basic course in virology. Based on this knowledge, which is taught at all medical schools in the world, he identifies five scientific frauds that are part of the official narrative of the coronavirus pandemic. They are (1) the virus has been theorized but never identified. (2) The PCR test does not reliably identify the presence of the virus. (3) The symptoms associated with COVID-19 are common to many other conditions as well. (4) The genome sequence within the theoretical virus is unknown, so the missing components have been theorized and then proclaimed to be fact. (5) antibodies that are theorized as proof of the virus’ presence are placed into vaccines offered to fight the virus, thus creating a self-fulfilling prophecy: Treat a healthy person with the vaccine and automatically the antibodies injected into them will be proof that the patient has the disease. 2020 October 10 – Source: Red Pill University/BitTube



Del Bigtree, globally recognized Enemy Number One of the vaccine industry, takes the stage at Red Pill Expo 2020 at Jekyll Island and lays it on the line once again. This time, he focuses on the fact that, because the public is rapidly waking up to the horrible health hazards of vaccines, the vaccine Czars have been forced to move ahead with their plans too fast and have started public trials of a new vaccine that likely will cause so much injury and death that, if the media honestly reports the facts, it could bring the entire forced vaccine agenda to an end. 2020 Oct 11 – Source: Red Pill University/BitTube