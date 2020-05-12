© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trumps EXPLOSIVE Admission On Covid-19! As Fauci Smear Campaign Locks Him in Freedom/Fear Match
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
162 views • May 12, 2020
SIGN UP FOR RESTRICTED REPUBLIC: https://restrictedrepublic.com
(GET 1ST YEAR FOR $5.99 A MONTH OR $60 FOR FIRST YEAR USE CODE: BANNED)
ALERT DUE TO YOUTUBE CENSORSHIP PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO MY YOUTUBE CHANNEL CLICK HERE: http://bit.ly/2ktaix4
GET VIRTUAL SHIELD:
For More Information See:
https://youtu.be/RR1Ha97hAVc
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/fauci-emails-ny-times-reporter-warning-needless-suffering-death-opening-country-prematurely/?
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/as-states-rush-to-reopen-scientists-fear-a-coronavirus-comeback/ar-BB13VhAD
https://www.nbcnews.com/health/coronavirus
https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/Guidelines-for-Opening-Up-America-Again.pdf?mod=article_inline
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/fact-check-trump-falsely-claims-virus-numbers-are-going-down-n1204561
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/u-n-warns-hunger-pandemic-amid-threats-coronavirus-economic-downturn-n1189326
https://www.cnn.com/interactive/2020/health/coronavirus-daily-deaths-by-continent/
https://www.msn.com/en-us/foodanddrink/foodnews/food-lines-growing-with-more-than-33-million-out-of-work/vi-BB13LMHR
(GET 1ST YEAR FOR $5.99 A MONTH OR $60 FOR FIRST YEAR USE CODE: BANNED)
ALERT DUE TO YOUTUBE CENSORSHIP PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO MY YOUTUBE CHANNEL CLICK HERE: http://bit.ly/2ktaix4
GET VIRTUAL SHIELD:
For More Information See:
https://youtu.be/RR1Ha97hAVc
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/fauci-emails-ny-times-reporter-warning-needless-suffering-death-opening-country-prematurely/?
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/as-states-rush-to-reopen-scientists-fear-a-coronavirus-comeback/ar-BB13VhAD
https://www.nbcnews.com/health/coronavirus
https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/Guidelines-for-Opening-Up-America-Again.pdf?mod=article_inline
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/fact-check-trump-falsely-claims-virus-numbers-are-going-down-n1204561
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/u-n-warns-hunger-pandemic-amid-threats-coronavirus-economic-downturn-n1189326
https://www.cnn.com/interactive/2020/health/coronavirus-daily-deaths-by-continent/
https://www.msn.com/en-us/foodanddrink/foodnews/food-lines-growing-with-more-than-33-million-out-of-work/vi-BB13LMHR
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.