© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Battle around Nikolayev Airport - VIDEO has Emerged, with Ukrainian Army Soldiers setting up Firing Positions on Civilian Buildings & then Blaming Russia for Destroying Them. 030922
Follow
0
Share
Report
131 views • March 09, 2022
Here is the translation that I found with this video.
Footage of the battle around Nikolayev Airport has emerged, with Ukrainian Army soldiers setting up firing positions on civilian buildings and then blaming Russia for destroying them
A typical example of the tactics of the Ukrainian army, when Ukrainian military hiding in civilian buildings and from there shooting at soldiers of the Russian army, is the fight at the international airport in Nikolayev. In pictures recently published on the Internet, one can see how a few days ago the Ukrainian army fired from the roof of the airport terminal.
By deliberately occupying positions in civilian buildings, Ukrainian soldiers provoke damage and destruction, and then blame Russia for the damage done.
Footage of the battle around Nikolayev Airport has emerged, with Ukrainian Army soldiers setting up firing positions on civilian buildings and then blaming Russia for destroying them
A typical example of the tactics of the Ukrainian army, when Ukrainian military hiding in civilian buildings and from there shooting at soldiers of the Russian army, is the fight at the international airport in Nikolayev. In pictures recently published on the Internet, one can see how a few days ago the Ukrainian army fired from the roof of the airport terminal.
By deliberately occupying positions in civilian buildings, Ukrainian soldiers provoke damage and destruction, and then blame Russia for the damage done.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.