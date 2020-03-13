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Complete US Shutdown On The Table*National Emergency*National Guard Rolling Out*New Great Depression
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65 views • March 13, 2020
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Please send me share your photos of unusual anomalies in sun, sky, paranormal, etc. to [email protected]
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! One on One Wellness, Fitness, and Spiritual Coaching Available!
Email me at [email protected] for details and appointment.
My Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com
Thank you so much for your support!
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-03-13/drive-through-virus-testing-so-popular-they-had-to-shut-it-down
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8109075/White-House-coronavirus-expert-Dr-Anthony-Fauci-says-crisis-eight-weeks.html
https://dailycaller.com/2020/03/13/trump-announces-soon-tested-coronavirus/
https://deadline.com/2020/03/lausd-closes-schools-coronavirus-1202882420/
https://dnyuz.com/2020/03/12/sick-people-across-the-u-s-say-they-are-being-denied-the-coronavirus-test/
https://www.usatoday.com/in-depth/news/investigations/2020/03/13/us-hospitals-overwhlemed-coronavirus-cases-result-in-too-few-beds/5002942002/
https://dnyuz.com/2020/03/13/the-worst-case-estimate-for-u-s-coronavirus-deaths/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8109455/Brazilian-president-shook-Donald-Trumps-hand-POSITIVE-coronavirus.html
https://apnews.com/83b0c8e168548fd453b0c177dd1f203a
https://www.miamiherald.com/news/local/community/miami-dade/article241163311.html
https://nypost.com/2020/03/13/coronavirus-survivors-may-suffer-from-reduced-lung-function/
https://news.yahoo.com/virus-deaths-soar-italy-us-deploys-national-guard-024018648.html
https://dnyuz.com/2020/03/12/if-police-officers-get-the-coronavirus-who-will-patrol-the-streets/
https://news.trust.org/item/20200313174408-b7z88
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8106551/Mayor-Bill-Blasio-declares-state-emergency-New-York-City.html
https://www.wnd.com/2020/03/will-coronavirus-kill-new-world-order/
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/03/13/bill-gates-leaves-microsoft-board.html
https://www.zerohedge.com/energy/oil-surges-after-trump-orders-doe-fill-strategic-petroleum-reserve
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/something-breaking-fed-fails-ease-epic-dollar-shortage-fraois-goes-parabolic
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/charles-nenner-we-are-heading-depression
https://twitter.com/DrEricDing/status/1238559279923281920
https://twitter.com/GovEvers/status/1238577763050754055
https://twitter.com/search?q=%23panicbuying&src=trend_click&pt=1238544298846695425
https://twitter.com/SikhProf/status/1238580380095184898
https://www.thenewstribune.com/news/state/washington/article241176066.html
https://twitter.com/SkyNewsBreak/status/1238366264747270144
https://twitter.com/DavidCayJ/status/1238566688192450561
https://twitter.com/benefitsdiary/status/1238491511442026497
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/montreal/biotech-quebec-city-coronavirus-1.5497043
https://twitter.com/ASBreakingNews/status/1238582647858909184
https://ourworldindata.org/covid-testing
https://www.rt.com/usa/483079-louisiana-postpones-democratic-primary-coronavirus/
https://twitter.com/TheEconomist/status/1238572555792941056
http://www.deagel.com/country/
Please Subscribe & Share!
For As Little As $1 A Month Get First Looks At Exclusive Videos The Won't Be On YouTube & Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts
Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T
Please Subscribe to our second channel EEARTS
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! On
Please send me share your photos of unusual anomalies in sun, sky, paranormal, etc. to [email protected]
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! One on One Wellness, Fitness, and Spiritual Coaching Available!
Email me at [email protected] for details and appointment.
My Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com
Thank you so much for your support!
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-03-13/drive-through-virus-testing-so-popular-they-had-to-shut-it-down
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8109075/White-House-coronavirus-expert-Dr-Anthony-Fauci-says-crisis-eight-weeks.html
https://dailycaller.com/2020/03/13/trump-announces-soon-tested-coronavirus/
https://deadline.com/2020/03/lausd-closes-schools-coronavirus-1202882420/
https://dnyuz.com/2020/03/12/sick-people-across-the-u-s-say-they-are-being-denied-the-coronavirus-test/
https://www.usatoday.com/in-depth/news/investigations/2020/03/13/us-hospitals-overwhlemed-coronavirus-cases-result-in-too-few-beds/5002942002/
https://dnyuz.com/2020/03/13/the-worst-case-estimate-for-u-s-coronavirus-deaths/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8109455/Brazilian-president-shook-Donald-Trumps-hand-POSITIVE-coronavirus.html
https://apnews.com/83b0c8e168548fd453b0c177dd1f203a
https://www.miamiherald.com/news/local/community/miami-dade/article241163311.html
https://nypost.com/2020/03/13/coronavirus-survivors-may-suffer-from-reduced-lung-function/
https://news.yahoo.com/virus-deaths-soar-italy-us-deploys-national-guard-024018648.html
https://dnyuz.com/2020/03/12/if-police-officers-get-the-coronavirus-who-will-patrol-the-streets/
https://news.trust.org/item/20200313174408-b7z88
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8106551/Mayor-Bill-Blasio-declares-state-emergency-New-York-City.html
https://www.wnd.com/2020/03/will-coronavirus-kill-new-world-order/
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/03/13/bill-gates-leaves-microsoft-board.html
https://www.zerohedge.com/energy/oil-surges-after-trump-orders-doe-fill-strategic-petroleum-reserve
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/something-breaking-fed-fails-ease-epic-dollar-shortage-fraois-goes-parabolic
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/charles-nenner-we-are-heading-depression
https://twitter.com/DrEricDing/status/1238559279923281920
https://twitter.com/GovEvers/status/1238577763050754055
https://twitter.com/search?q=%23panicbuying&src=trend_click&pt=1238544298846695425
https://twitter.com/SikhProf/status/1238580380095184898
https://www.thenewstribune.com/news/state/washington/article241176066.html
https://twitter.com/SkyNewsBreak/status/1238366264747270144
https://twitter.com/DavidCayJ/status/1238566688192450561
https://twitter.com/benefitsdiary/status/1238491511442026497
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/montreal/biotech-quebec-city-coronavirus-1.5497043
https://twitter.com/ASBreakingNews/status/1238582647858909184
https://ourworldindata.org/covid-testing
https://www.rt.com/usa/483079-louisiana-postpones-democratic-primary-coronavirus/
https://twitter.com/TheEconomist/status/1238572555792941056
http://www.deagel.com/country/
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