© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CIA, DMT, Demons, and Mind Control
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
403 views • June 27, 2020
The CIA has planted Deep State operatives in the news and entertainment media to covertly sway public opinion via propaganda and false narratives through a project called “Operation Mockingbird,” which has been manipulating the flow of information in the United States since the 1950s.
What is their latest objective? A scheme of mass mind control starting with the public acceptance of hallucinogens, the chief of which is DMT. Don’t believe us? You might just change your mind after you watch today’s show.
Follow the Zach Drew show at https://www.zachdrewshow.com
Please consider partnering with us!
Visit https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/
You can also write to us at
IGBY
PO box 797
Decatur IL 62525
What is their latest objective? A scheme of mass mind control starting with the public acceptance of hallucinogens, the chief of which is DMT. Don’t believe us? You might just change your mind after you watch today’s show.
Follow the Zach Drew show at https://www.zachdrewshow.com
Please consider partnering with us!
Visit https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/
You can also write to us at
IGBY
PO box 797
Decatur IL 62525
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.