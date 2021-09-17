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Covid Symptoms? Here’s What America’s Frontline Doctors Say
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213 views • September 17, 2021
Though we stand firmly against the snuffing out of our liberties, we know Covid is real, and for certain demographics, it can be very dangerous. The narrative that is being pushed in the mainstream media is that the only answer when it comes to prevention is the vaccine. Of course, we know that isn’t true.
On today’s show we are going to be reading an article from The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons, who have provided a guide to home-based Covid treatment. We are not doctors and are not qualified to give medical advice, but we trust the doctors who have been fighting on the frontline of this pandemic and what they have to say.
We trust God when it comes to our health, but we have also been commanded by God’s holy word to combine action with our faith. Below we are providing links to the article from The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons, and also a link to consult with a physician concerning these medications so you can protect yourself, and combine action to your faith.
A Guide to Home-Based Covid Treatment
https://aapsonline.org/CovidPatientTreatmentGuide.pdf
America’s Frontline Doctors
https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/treatments/how-do-i-get-covid-19-medication/
**********
If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
Or you can text GIVE to (855) 796-1005
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
On today’s show we are going to be reading an article from The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons, who have provided a guide to home-based Covid treatment. We are not doctors and are not qualified to give medical advice, but we trust the doctors who have been fighting on the frontline of this pandemic and what they have to say.
We trust God when it comes to our health, but we have also been commanded by God’s holy word to combine action with our faith. Below we are providing links to the article from The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons, and also a link to consult with a physician concerning these medications so you can protect yourself, and combine action to your faith.
A Guide to Home-Based Covid Treatment
https://aapsonline.org/CovidPatientTreatmentGuide.pdf
America’s Frontline Doctors
https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/treatments/how-do-i-get-covid-19-medication/
**********
If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
Or you can text GIVE to (855) 796-1005
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
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