Getting God's Message Into Government Schools, With Bradlee Dean

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It is essential--and very possible--to get the truth of God into the government's schools despite efforts by godless and pagan forces to keep the Bible and Christianity out, explains Sons of Liberty leader and nationally syndicated radio host Bradlee Dean in this interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine's Alex Newman. "The law is on our side, and God is on our side," explained Dean, who has spoken to countless thousands of students who otherwise might not be able to hear the truth. Dean also warned about the infiltration of homosexuality and transgenderism into conservatism and even Christianity, saying this was contrary to God's Word.