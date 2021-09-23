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Fake Alien invasion 23rd September 2021? - By The Numbers
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142 views • July 07, 2021
No, I'm not setting a date, just trying to follow THEIR numbers that they always show us in advance.
They are Sorcerers, it's part of sorcery and witchcraft - they have to do this and it doesn't matter if it makes sense to the uninitiated.
They Telegraphed 911 and the Fake-demic decades in advance using these number systems. They haven't stopped.
They are Sorcerers, it's part of sorcery and witchcraft - they have to do this and it doesn't matter if it makes sense to the uninitiated.
They Telegraphed 911 and the Fake-demic decades in advance using these number systems. They haven't stopped.
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