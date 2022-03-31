URGENT: 10 New Prophetic Headlines 03/31/2022

Chris Reed had a dream on March 25, 2022 and it confirms 10 Future Prophecy Headlines. These are not Prophecies we can pray away. These are Prophecies that will come in fulfillment!0:00 10 New Prophetic Headlines00:49 Future Headlines - Chris Reed05:53 Dollar lose 30% More08:23 Food Shortage Crisis12:12 Riots and Civil Unrest13:37 Israeli and Palestinian Two-State Solution16:12 Earthquake will split the Nation17:38 America in Pieces18:55 A New Dollar Bill22:42 The Quantum Financial System25:16 Americans begin to grow their Own FoodVisit us online at:To sign up for the "Train the Prophets" April 21-24,2022 please visit:Thank you for supporting our Ministry:For Tithes and Offerings please visit:Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy ClubTo buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:Promo Code: Mention Prophecy ClubTo register for the Aglow Meeting in Columbia with Stan and Leslie please visit:Order "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:Become a Ministry Member here:Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:Email Pastor Stan:Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"Now Shipping:Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:EMP Shields:Promo Code: ProphecyMake sure you prepare by getting Emergency Survival Foods at:Promo Code: StanBerkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112