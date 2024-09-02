Blindspot 125 - Digitospheric Mind Prison Censorship Complex - welcome to Technofeudalism

Blindspot 125 - Mind prisons in the dictatorship of the digitosphere & the censorship industrial complex. Welcome to the era of Technofeudalism





Buiteboer // From Bunker 42

www.buiteboer.co.za

1/9/24

Blindspot has traversed many territories, ideas and issues while trying, sometimes, to not necessarily connect dots, but at least to try and hint at the need to look at some dots, and ask - how on earth do these things happen, what they mean, and perhaps how they might be connected.





We have also covered issues of Cognitive Warfare, biological warfare, information warfare, economic warfare, genocidal warfare, drone warfare, and to complete a very incomplete list, the Chinese approach of unrestricted warfare.





That is why today we jump into:

how Meta has now finally admitted to censoring and suppressing certain covid narratives, even satire, at the behest of the Biden White Outhouse

The ongoing saga of Telegram founder arrest by France, here we look at an interesting Russian perspective on it

How Brazil has now banned X, formerly Twitter - mainly because it wants to go after supporters of former President Bolsonaro

On the global frontlines, Martin Armstrong, from Armstrong Economics, expresses grave concern about a period of extreme turbulence ahead

All the above leads us back to Searching for Madness in the Method, the dictatorship of the digitosphere, and technofeudalism



