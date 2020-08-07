Magic Garden III. The Healing Properties of Yarrow- Achillea millefolium Alternative herbal medicine

Part 3 of our Magic Garden series.Yarrow:This plant derives its Latin name partly after Achilles who famously used yarrow as a field dressing for his battle wounds and covered his body with a tincture made from the leaves to stay invincible against arrows in the Trojan War. Millefolium translates to "coming of a thousand leaves," which refers to its many small, feather-like leavesYarrow is an aromatic perennial plant from the aster or Asteraceae (Compositae) family - a close relative of chamomile and chrysanthemums.Among its many common names are; carpenter's weed, bloodwort, knight's milfoil, old man's pepper, staunchgrass and nosebleed.A leading and commonly available medicine plant, Yarrow is a complete first-aid treatment for wounds and nosebleeds. It can also be used as a circulatory system remedy that both stops bleeding and moves stagnant blood which acts to clear blood clots and prevent further problems. It tones the blood vessels and lowers high blood pressure.Yarrow can also be used for a wide range of menstrual problems, and is a first-rate fever herb, used as a hot tea to induce sweating.Yarrow stalks can also be pounded and made into pulp that can be applied to ease swollen body parts, bruises and sprains.Further uses of Yarrow:* Helps fights bacteria and viruses.* Promotes digestion and detoxification, Yarrow stops gall stones from forming and promotes appetite.* Because of its drying effect, Yarrow works as a decongestant and can be effective against mucus formation caused by coughs and sinus infections.* Alleviates allergies caused by dust, mold, pollen and dander.* Can be used as first-aid for burns and ulcers and can treat certain skin conditions such as eczema.* Because of it anti-inflammatory properties, it relieves pain from arthritis and rheumatism.* Drinking a yarrow tea or tincture or placing a yarrow poultice or compress over the affected area can soothe the symptoms of Hemorrhoids .