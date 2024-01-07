Rock star's skull ripped apart by VAXX induced BRAIN TUMOR

https://t.me/covid_vaccine_injuries/28461

###

@michaelbolton

https://www.instagramDOTcom/p/C1vGsEdv07S/

###

Michael Bolton

"Hi everyone!! I’ve been on a new health kick! Eating nutritional food and staying super hydrated. Got my vaccine and getting plenty of rest. Meditating daily and doing yoga!! Now that the weather is nicer I plan to get back to playing tennis and golf too!! How are you doing and how are you recovering from the 2020 blues??!"

https://www.facebookDOTcom/michaelbolton/posts/pfbid0BuW3XEdSDX2DXx3UWJApko4aN3SVT5X6tNFGvKpEcES93sdwNYZ7s7xXZ4wHKSsEl

###

Michael Bolton

"I want to start by wishing everyone a very happy and healthy new year! I also want to share that 2023 ended up presenting me with some very unexpected challenges. Just before the holidays, it was discovered that I had a brain tumor, which required immediate surgery. Thanks to my incredible medical team, the surgery was a success. I am now recuperating at home and surrounded by the tremendous love and support of my family. For the next couple of months, I will be devoting my time and energy to my recovery which means I’ll have to take a temporary break from touring. It is always the hardest thing for me to ever disappoint my fans or postpone a show, but have no doubt I am working hard to accelerate my recovery and get back to performing soon. I am beyond grateful for all the love and support you have so generously shown me through the years. Know that I’m keeping your positive messages in my heart, and I’ll give you more updates as soon as I can. Much love always, MB"

https://www.facebookDOTcom/michaelbolton/posts/pfbid0YGcHzKj8NchoUp9ad3P5BzTrjfMiRgDFs8teokzg1tbGpeLJDmr44TTMeq4S9wv1l

###

Wiz Khalifa & Iggy Azalea – Go Hard or Go Home [Furious 7 Soundtrack]

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=D_VRSFpUcp0

###

Wiz Khalifa - Go Hard or Go Home (Official Instrumental)

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=V4H3QbUcs1k

###

Michael Bolton - "How Am I Supposed to Live Without You" | The Masked Singer 9

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=wrzSimmgVl4

Mirrored - bootcamp