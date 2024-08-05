Black Monday: Global Meltdown

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kamala Crash
* Is everyone enjoying their trial subscription of Kamalanomics?
* For you dumbbells in the back of the room, that’s Bidenomics 2.0.
* How jacked in the head does someone have to be to support this stuff — and vote for more of it?
The full episode is linked below.
Redacted News | Emergency! Global Market Meltdown, U.S. Dollar Dumped As Recession Hits (5 August 2024)
