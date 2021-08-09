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BOMBSHELL UNDERCOVER INVESTIGATION OF IRELAND'S COVID-VACCINE CULL-CENTRES LAST MONTH.
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200 views • August 09, 2021
In the footage, penned in vaccine-sheep are told the vaccine is experimental, and still willingly queue up for the poison - not one of them left the room according to our wo|man on the inside.
The operative has no mask and no ID, and has no problem going on a sponsored walk through the centre. They KNOW the masks are useless!
Vaccine centre staff admit business is SLOW, contradicting all Irish mainstream media.
Get this video out of Telegram. Get it everywhere kids may see it, bypass the parents: If they're not awake now they never will be.
The website may go down or get attacked again but the Rumble video will stay up, so share that first.
👉RUMBLE VIDEO LINK FOR OUTSIDE TELEGRAM
Undercover in Ireland's Covid Vaccine Cull Centres
(https://rumble.com/vkt3o5-explosive-undercover-in-irelands-experimental-covid-vaccine-cull-centres-ex.html)👉Freepress.ie ARTICLE LINK WITH REFERENCES AND COMMENTARY
Freepress.ie/vaccinecullcentres
(http://freepress.ie/vaccinecullcentres)Save the children. Get this into as many non-protest groups as you can.
The operative has no mask and no ID, and has no problem going on a sponsored walk through the centre. They KNOW the masks are useless!
Vaccine centre staff admit business is SLOW, contradicting all Irish mainstream media.
Get this video out of Telegram. Get it everywhere kids may see it, bypass the parents: If they're not awake now they never will be.
The website may go down or get attacked again but the Rumble video will stay up, so share that first.
👉RUMBLE VIDEO LINK FOR OUTSIDE TELEGRAM
Undercover in Ireland's Covid Vaccine Cull Centres
(https://rumble.com/vkt3o5-explosive-undercover-in-irelands-experimental-covid-vaccine-cull-centres-ex.html)👉Freepress.ie ARTICLE LINK WITH REFERENCES AND COMMENTARY
Freepress.ie/vaccinecullcentres
(http://freepress.ie/vaccinecullcentres)Save the children. Get this into as many non-protest groups as you can.
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