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A Medical Profession Compromised
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80 views • October 14, 2021
International best-selling author and retired medical doctor Dr Vernon Coleman explains how the Government and the medical establishment conspired to kill millions through a systematic programme of genocide - and how they're planning to make health care even worse, using the myth of global warming as an excuse. https://brandnewtube.com/@DrVernonColeman
https://www.vernoncoleman.org
https://astandinthepark.org
https://awakenedpages.co.uk
https://ickonic.com
https://thelightpaper.co.uk
https://www.vernoncoleman.org
https://astandinthepark.org
https://awakenedpages.co.uk
https://ickonic.com
https://thelightpaper.co.uk
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