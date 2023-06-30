FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on December 7, 2022.



Do you need a dad? If you do not have a biological dad, and even if you do, please turn to your real dad in heaven, God the Father, your Holy Father, as Christ calls Him in John 17:17.



Exodus 34:7 says the following about God the Father: keeping mercy for thousands, forgiving iniquity and transgression and sin, and that will by no means clear the guilty; visiting the iniquity of the fathers upon the children, and upon the children’s children, unto the third and to the fourth generation.



Deuteronomy 32:4 adds, He is the Rock, his work is perfect: for all his ways are judgment: a God of truth and without iniquity, just and right is He.



God the Father is a God of love according to 1 John 4:8 and He wants us to visit the fatherless and widows in their affliction, and to keep himself unspotted from the world, according to James 1:27.



In these end times, please turn to God the Father and seek Him with all of your heart. Put your faith in His holy Son, Jesus Christ, Immanuel, Who is a reflection of God the Father and OBEY Christ and by obeying Christ, you’re obeying God the Father.



For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected]