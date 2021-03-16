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3/16/21 Thoughts Not Shots! Vaccinologist W’Blower, Gupta, Avantor, Sperling
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301 views • March 17, 2021
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3/16/21: Dr Vanden Bosche, vaccinologist calls for global halt of all CV shots to prevent mass genocide by virulent strains of corona virus. Meanwhile, Biden’s pick for Associate AG, owns $55M in Avantor, her father Chair of the Board, makes chemical used en masse by Mexican cartels to produce high grade heroin and meth...
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BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Dr. Vanden Bosche, Vaccinologist, says CV shots will create mass genocide:
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-03-15-top-vaccine-scientist-warns-the-world-halt-all-covid-19-vaccinations.html
Jana News On YT explains how this plays out with the Prion proteins:
https://iconnectfx.com/view/57dc5bbf-bf7e-eb11-9979-00505682f257
Dr Sheri Tenpenny explains:
https://www.drtenpenny.com/
Chaos Under Heaven book sites Fauci Covid Gain of Function Research:
https://www.alternet.org/2021/03/19/
800 MA Cops refuse the shot:
https://www.mycentraloregon.com/2021/03/16/more-than-800-massachusetts-state-police-employees-decline-covid-19-vaccine/
Biden to add 4000 Active Duty Troops to vaccinate Americans:
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/03/11/us/biden-expands-vaccine-sites.html
Support your local Sheriff, get involved:
https://cspoa.org/
Miscarriages after shots:
https://www.theepochtimes.com/3-dozen-cases-of-spontaneous-miscarriages-stillbirths-occurring-after-covid-19-vaccination_3716385.html?utm_source=morningbrief&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=mb-2021-03-03
Modrna experiments shot on kids 6 mo old:
https://nypost.com/2021/03/16/moderna-begins-testing-covid-19-vaccine-on-children/
Kerry, Bonesman, Climate Envoy, MUST have face-to-face visits in Europe:
https://www.state.gov/special-presidential-envoy-for-climate-john-kerry-engages-european-allies-on-climate-ambition/
https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/2021/03/15/two-men-charged-brian-sicknick-assault/
Vanita Gupta, Biden's pick for Assoc. AG, $55M in stock of Avantor, providing chemical to cartels in Mexico to refine Heroin and Meth:
https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-nominee-who-called-for-decriminalizing-all-drugs-owns-millions-in-company-accused-of-fueling-mexican-cartels-heroin-production-reports
https://ir.avantorsciences.com/investors/governance/board-of-directors/default.aspx
3/16/21: Dr Vanden Bosche, vaccinologist calls for global halt of all CV shots to prevent mass genocide by virulent strains of corona virus. Meanwhile, Biden’s pick for Associate AG, owns $55M in Avantor, her father Chair of the Board, makes chemical used en masse by Mexican cartels to produce high grade heroin and meth...
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
Munulex GO TO: https://munulex.com/?affid=454 30% OFF Discount Code: MUNFREE30
Tetrogen 10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
With Crypto:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Dr. Vanden Bosche, Vaccinologist, says CV shots will create mass genocide:
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-03-15-top-vaccine-scientist-warns-the-world-halt-all-covid-19-vaccinations.html
Jana News On YT explains how this plays out with the Prion proteins:
https://iconnectfx.com/view/57dc5bbf-bf7e-eb11-9979-00505682f257
Dr Sheri Tenpenny explains:
https://www.drtenpenny.com/
Chaos Under Heaven book sites Fauci Covid Gain of Function Research:
https://www.alternet.org/2021/03/19/
800 MA Cops refuse the shot:
https://www.mycentraloregon.com/2021/03/16/more-than-800-massachusetts-state-police-employees-decline-covid-19-vaccine/
Biden to add 4000 Active Duty Troops to vaccinate Americans:
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/03/11/us/biden-expands-vaccine-sites.html
Support your local Sheriff, get involved:
https://cspoa.org/
Miscarriages after shots:
https://www.theepochtimes.com/3-dozen-cases-of-spontaneous-miscarriages-stillbirths-occurring-after-covid-19-vaccination_3716385.html?utm_source=morningbrief&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=mb-2021-03-03
Modrna experiments shot on kids 6 mo old:
https://nypost.com/2021/03/16/moderna-begins-testing-covid-19-vaccine-on-children/
Kerry, Bonesman, Climate Envoy, MUST have face-to-face visits in Europe:
https://www.state.gov/special-presidential-envoy-for-climate-john-kerry-engages-european-allies-on-climate-ambition/
https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/2021/03/15/two-men-charged-brian-sicknick-assault/
Vanita Gupta, Biden's pick for Assoc. AG, $55M in stock of Avantor, providing chemical to cartels in Mexico to refine Heroin and Meth:
https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-nominee-who-called-for-decriminalizing-all-drugs-owns-millions-in-company-accused-of-fueling-mexican-cartels-heroin-production-reports
https://ir.avantorsciences.com/investors/governance/board-of-directors/default.aspx
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