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3/16/21 Thoughts Not Shots! Vaccinologist W’Blower, Gupta, Avantor, Sperling
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
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301 views • March 17, 2021
You Are Free TV
3/16/21: Dr Vanden Bosche, vaccinologist calls for global halt of all CV shots to prevent mass genocide by virulent strains of corona virus. Meanwhile, Biden’s pick for Associate AG, owns $55M in Avantor, her father Chair of the Board, makes chemical used en masse by Mexican cartels to produce high grade heroin and meth...

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Dr. Vanden Bosche, Vaccinologist, says CV shots will create mass genocide:
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-03-15-top-vaccine-scientist-warns-the-world-halt-all-covid-19-vaccinations.html

Jana News On YT explains how this plays out with the Prion proteins:
https://iconnectfx.com/view/57dc5bbf-bf7e-eb11-9979-00505682f257

Dr Sheri Tenpenny explains:
https://www.drtenpenny.com/

Chaos Under Heaven book sites Fauci Covid Gain of Function Research:
https://www.alternet.org/2021/03/19/

800 MA Cops refuse the shot:
https://www.mycentraloregon.com/2021/03/16/more-than-800-massachusetts-state-police-employees-decline-covid-19-vaccine/

Biden to add 4000 Active Duty Troops to vaccinate Americans:
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/03/11/us/biden-expands-vaccine-sites.html

Support your local Sheriff, get involved:
https://cspoa.org/

Miscarriages after shots:
https://www.theepochtimes.com/3-dozen-cases-of-spontaneous-miscarriages-stillbirths-occurring-after-covid-19-vaccination_3716385.html?utm_source=morningbrief&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=mb-2021-03-03

Modrna experiments shot on kids 6 mo old:
https://nypost.com/2021/03/16/moderna-begins-testing-covid-19-vaccine-on-children/

Kerry, Bonesman, Climate Envoy, MUST have face-to-face visits in Europe:
https://www.state.gov/special-presidential-envoy-for-climate-john-kerry-engages-european-allies-on-climate-ambition/

https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/2021/03/15/two-men-charged-brian-sicknick-assault/

Vanita Gupta, Biden's pick for Assoc. AG, $55M in stock of Avantor, providing chemical to cartels in Mexico to refine Heroin and Meth:
https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-nominee-who-called-for-decriminalizing-all-drugs-owns-millions-in-company-accused-of-fueling-mexican-cartels-heroin-production-reports

https://ir.avantorsciences.com/investors/governance/board-of-directors/default.aspx
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